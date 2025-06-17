Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Rita Smith

Rita Gail Smith, 87, of South Point, died Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Private family services will be on Friday.

She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research at the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.wallaceffh.com.