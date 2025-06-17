Published 11:06 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Rae-Lyn Robinson

Jan. 6, 1980–June 13, 2025

Rae-Lyn Robinson, 45, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by her loving family.

Rae-Lyn was born Jan. 6, 1980 in Ironton, to her parents; Debra Dutey Lucas (Tim) and the late Keith O. Robinson.

She was a 1998 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and a member of Zoar Baptist Church.

She enjoyed being a homemaker.

Rae-Lyn had a beautiful heart and smile and loved her family and friends fiercely.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ray “Moose” and Laura Dutey; her paternal grandparents, Hatler and Ruby Robinson; and her uncle; Hatler Robinson Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory and continue to celebrate her life in addition to her mother and step-dad, are her son, Kye Robinson; her sister, Leann Wissman (T.R.); nephews, Gavin Wissman, Jake and Zac Lucas; her aunts, Cristi Gossett (Wes), Teresa Robinson and Gina Robinson, all of Ironton; her cousins, Shane and Aaron Gossett, Mandi Gully, Sara Kellogg, Jeremy Morris and Erin Mueller; her step-brother, Brad Lucas; and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday in Zoar Cemetery, 119 Zoar Hill Road, Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating.

The family will receive visitors from noon–1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with a funeral procession traveling to Zoar Cemetery after visitation.

Memorial donations can be made to Zoar Baptist Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Wilma Kelley, 637 Twp. Rd. 111 Ironton, Oh 45638.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need.