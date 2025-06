Marshall University demolishes longtime dormitory Holderby Hall Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Demolition was underway last week for Holderby Hall at Marshall University in Huntington. The nine-story, co-ed dormitory, located on Fifth Avenue, was built in 1961.

The building is being torn down to make room for apartment-style student residences. Holderby was decommissioned several years ago as a dormitory and had been used for office space in recent years.