Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Carl Bonecutter

Carl Lee Bonecutter, 41, of South Point, died Monday, June 16, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Bonecutter.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in South Point.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.