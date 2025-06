Published 3:34 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Ruth Vanderhoof

Ruth Vanderhoof, 89, of Ironton, died Saturday, June 14, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a graveside service noon Wednesday in Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

