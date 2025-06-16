Mayor gives update on Coal Grove projects Published 12:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Grants received for Interconnect project

COAL GROVE — The Village of Coal Grove has obtained several grants, which will cover the bulk of planned infrastructure improvement projects, Mayor Andy Holmes said.

Holmes said the village has obtained grants, including from the Appalachian Regional Commission for $500,000, the Ohio Department of Development for $933,900, the Ohio Department of Environmental protection for $156,600 and the Ohio Public Work Commission for $406,525 and $174,225 toward the $2.2 million Interconnect project.

Email newsletter signup

He said these funds would be used toward the village’s interconnect project, which ties the village’s system to the City of Ironton, and will feature a new generator and booster station, providing for an alternate source in the event of an emergency.

He said these grants will offset much of the cost for replacing the aging infrastructure.

“This is true grant money, and we do not need matching funds,” he said.

He said the remaining cost, after grants, for the village to borrow toward the project is about $400,000.

On another project, Holmes said the village is continuing to move on upgrades to its riverfront.

The village received $1.25 million from the Ohio General Assembly in its capital budget in 2024, which be used to make improvements at its boat dock.

Holmes said bids on that project are being taken this month.

He said, after the funds were announced, a steering committee was formed and the project was planned in two phases.

Phase one will consist of paving the gravel road to the dock, removing green berms at the riverfront and upgrading electrical lighting there.

Holmes said the committee will then determine phase two based on what funds remain.