Ironton to have clean up week Published 12:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Dumpsters will be at former Wolohan building

The City of Ironton will be having a clean-up week starting Tuesday and running through Saturday. It will not be happening on Thursday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

In an effort to help residents get rid of unwanted household items, the city will have dumpsters at the former Wolohan building at 2940 S. Third St. The times will be 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on the days it is open.

Residents will be required to show ID and a current Ironton utility bill.

Due to EPA regulations, they will not be accepting electronics, tires, batteries, gasoline, paint, oil, mercury, prescription drugs, fluorescent light bulbs, lawn chemicals, fireworks or large appliances.

No contractor, commercial or building materials are permitted.