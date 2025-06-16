De La Cruz continues hot-hitting as Reds beat Tigers Published 8:45 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

DETROIT (AP) — Elly De La Cruz homered, scored three times and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday.

De La Cruz singled and scored in the fourth, had an RBI single before scoring in a four-run eighth and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. He has homered in a career-best four straight games.

Three Tigers’ errors led to five unearned runs. With the Tigers leading 4-2, TJ Friedl led off the eighth with a grounder to the mound, but Brant Hurter misplayed it into a two-base error.

Tigers closer Will Vest (5-1) came in, but Matt McLain singled, putting runners on the corners, and De La Cruz followed with an RBI single.

A failed double-play attempt left the bases loaded, and Will Benson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Gavin Lux followed with an RBI single and the fourth run scored on a wild pitch. Vest left the game after the play with a possible injury.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jahmai Jones’ home run, but the Reds scored twice in the fourth.

De La Cruz led off with a single and took second on a throwing error by Sawyer Gipson-Long. He scored on a single by Tyler Stephenson, and an error by Javier Báez led to a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe.

Key moment

The Reds had runners in scoring position with one out in the fifth and seventh innings, but McLain and Spencer Steer hit into inning-ending double plays.

Key stat

De La Cruz hit .462 with four homers, six RBIs and eight runs scored on Cincinnati’s 4-2 road trip.

Up next

Both teams start three-game series on Tuesday. Detroit remains home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates, with RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.95) scheduled for the opener against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.36). The Reds return home to face the Minnesota Twins. LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87) will start for Cincinnati on Tuesday against RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.76).

Reds 8, Tigers 4

Cincinnati Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 4 1 0 0 Jones dh 3 1 1 1 McLain ss 5 2 2 0 Carpenter ph-dh 2 0 0 0 De La Cruz dh 5 3 3 3 Torres 2b 4 1 3 1 Stephenson c 5 1 1 1 Greene lf 5 0 1 1 Encrncn-Strnd 1b 4 1 0 0 Dingler c 4 0 1 0 Joe lf-rf 2 0 0 1 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Benson ph-rf 0 0 0 1 McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 0 2 1 Pérez rf 3 1 2 1 Hampson pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 1 1 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 3 0 Meadows cf 3 0 0 0 Fraley rf 1 0 0 0 Keith ph 1 0 0 0 Steer ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 11 7 Totals 36 4 9 4

Cincinnati 000 200 042 = 8 Detroit 001 100 200 = 4

E–Gipson-Long (1), Báez (3), Hurter (2). DP–Cincinnati 0, Detroit 3. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Detroit 8. 2B–Espinal (10), Pérez (5), Torres (10), Báez (12), Greene (17). HR–De La Cruz (16), Jones (2), Pérez (4). SF–Joe (2), Benson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Miley 5 4 2 2 2 5 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0 Ashcraft W,5-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 Pagán H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 2

Detroit Holton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gipson-Long 3 3 2 1 1 2 Lee 2 1 0 0 1 0 Hurter 1 2 1 0 0 0 Vest L,5-1 BS,12-15 2-3 3 3 0 0 1 Hanifee 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1

Hurter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP–Gipson-Long, Vest.

Umpires–Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Walsh.

T–2:56. A–40,418 (41,083).