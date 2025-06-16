Published 3:12 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

David Judd

David Willard Judd, 80, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died Jan. 21, 2025, at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice.

A memorial service will be at Fairland High School in Proctorville, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with local arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David’s memory to Mid-Western Children’s Home (www.mid-western.org).

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.