Charles Knapp

Charles Howard Knapp, 80, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.

A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Fatima in Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.