Tim Throckmorton: George Washington was a man of God Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

It happened 250 years ago this very week… “I do not think myself equal to the Command I am honored with.”

It was with these words that the ever-humble George Washington accepted the unanimous appointment to command the soon-to-be-created Continental Army. The official vote happened on June 15, 1775, with John Adams credited as being the one who recommended and nominated Washington to the position.

On the occasion, Adams wrote to his wife explaining how Congress elected the “modest and virtuous, the amiable, generous and brave George Washington,” and solemnly proclaimed that, “the Liberties of America, depend upon him.”

Mark Batterson writes, “Every divine appointment is preceded by a season of preparation. And if we submit to the preparation, God will fulfill His promise. If we don’t, He won’t. Why? Because God never sets us up to fail.”

We don’t study George Washington like we should. He was the commander of American military forces; he served as the president of the Constitutional Convention, and he unanimously elected the first president of the United States of America.

Regarding Washington, David McCullough wrote, “You can never know enough about him, he’s much more important than you think he was, much more important that being just the first president.”

As general, Washington would issue orders throughout the army instructing them on daily operations.

On June 23, 1777, he issued the following order:

“All chaplains are to perform divine service tomorrow, and on every other succeeding Sunday, with their respective brigades and regiments, when their situations will admit of it, and the commanding officers of the corps are to see that they attend. The Commander-in-Chief expects an exact compliance with this order, and that it be observed in future as an invariable rule of practice, and every neglect will not only be considered a breach of orders, but a disregard to decency, virtue, and religion.”

Being a man of great piety and sincere religion himself, it is no surprise that Washington placed such an extraordinary emphasis on his soldiers’ corporate worship.

In fact, when Washington believed the chaplains were not making regular church services a proper priority, he required all the chaplains to come to a meeting to address the issue and then report back to him.

Washington’s devotion to Christ was so apparent that the Rev. Henry Muhlenberg, father of Major General John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg, remarked: “His Excellency General Washington rode around among his army yesterday and admonished each and every one to fear God, to put away the wickedness that has set in and become so general, and to practice the Christian virtues. From all appearances this gentleman does not belong to the so-called world of society, for he respects God’s Word, believes in the atonement through Christ, and bears himself in humility and gentleness. Therefore, the Lord God has also singularly, yea, marvelously, preserved him from harm in the midst of countless perils, ambuscades [ambushes], fatigues, etc. and has hitherto graciously held him in His hand as a [chosen] vessel.”

As we remember this week his election as Commander of the Continental Army, it is altogether fitting to remember his parting words to the nation. In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term. With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation.

Here is a portion of what every young person in America should read and study in their lifetime. “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of man and citizens. The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them. A volume could not trace all their connexions with private and public felicity. Let it simply be asked, where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths, which are the instruments of investigation in Courts of Justice?

And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. It is substantially true, that virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government.”

The founders demonstrated with their lives that they sensed the moment God had entrusted to their stewardship was a divine appointment. The were even willing to put it in writing. “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

May we be inspired to live with that same sense of responsibility to the moment God has entrusted us with.

May God continue to Bless America!

Tim Throckmorton is the president of LifePointe Ministries.