Man indicted on sexual battery charges Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

A Kitts Hill man was indicted on a number of sexually-related charges by the May Grand Jury.

Michael S. Bishop, 39, Kitts Hill, was indicted on 10 counts of third-degree felony sexual battery. The charges stem from sexual conduct with the victim and Bishop which the indictment said occurred from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

Email newsletter signup

• Colin. M. Walsh, 35, Lodi, first-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

• Joshua D. Stallard, 42, Ironton, fourth-degree felony resisting arrest and fourth-degree felony improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Billy J. McGhee, 34, South Point, fourth-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and second-degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments.

• Delmar Matthews Jenkins, 36, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Antoine S. Brown, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Ronald A. Witheral Jr., 48, Ironton, third-degree felony having weapons under disability.

• William W. Gullett, 43, Greenup, Kentucky, third-degree felony having weapons under disability.

• Christopher A. Craft, 51, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Tomichelle C. Richards, 41, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jesse L. Friend, 26, Ironton, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Jordan Roy Dickens, 34, Winchester, Kentucky, two counts of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Staci L. Stein, 39, Ashland, Kentucky, third-degree felony making terroristic threats and third-degree felony intimidation.

• Amy C. Dillon, 55, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Dennis Ray Cook, 46, Crown City, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jamar M. Feels, 31, Columbus, first-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound.

• Gary Larnone Rouse, 30, Detroit, Michigan, fourth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Douglas W. Smith, 44, South Point, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs with major drug offender specification and firearm specification, second-degree felony trafficking in hashish, third-degree felony possession of hashish with firearm specification, second-degree felony trafficking in marihuana, fifth-degree felony possession of marihuana with firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture.