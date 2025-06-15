LCDD to seek levy on November ballot Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities program has announced its intent to place a 2.5 mill, continuing levy on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

This levy is crucial to securing the additional funding necessary to support and enhance services for individuals with developmental disabilities in Lawrence County.

The last tax levy that passed to support LCDD was in 2006. Over the years, the growing demands and rising costs have placed significant strain on the agency’s resources, making it increasingly challenging to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Email newsletter signup

“Our mission has always been to provide comprehensive, high-quality services to individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Julie Monroe, superintendent of LCDD. “With the cost of services and community needs increasing, this levy is essential to ensure we continue to offer vital programs and support that many families rely on.”

The proposed 2.5 mill levy will provide continuous funding, allowing LCDD to maintain and expand crucial services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The Lawrence County community is encouraged to learn more about the levy and how it will impact local services. Informational sessions will be announced in the coming weeks to allow residents to ask questions and better understand the levy’s importance.

For more information, please contact the board office at 740-532-7401 or visit the agency’s website at lawrencedd.org.