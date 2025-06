Published 2:42 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Rita Starr

Rita Ann Starr, 76, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, June 12, 2025 at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Starr.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Starr family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.