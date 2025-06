Pierson 60th anniversary Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Arthur and Connie Pierson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2025.

They were married at his mom and dad’s house on June 9, 1965.

They have a daughter and a granddaughter.

Their favorite song is “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” by Ronnie Milsap.