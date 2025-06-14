Group talks about land use, farming Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Summer Solstice event returns next Saturday

Among the visitors to the Thursday meeting of the Lawrence County Commissioners were Jerah Pettibone and John Stock, two educators with Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA).

Pettibone explained that they were in to talks about their programming and how the group supports farmers, specifically giving them land bank properties in Lawrence County.

“We offer a lot of different educational services. We really do help farmers with whatever they may need” Pettibone said, adding they help with questions about production, certification, funding, accessing farm land or transitioning farm land. “Literally anything you can think of. There are a million questions you could have.”

OEFFA has a policy team that advocates for farmers’ needs at the state and federal level.

Stockton said they support farmers and they don’t have to be a member of OEFFA or be a certified organic operation.

“We help home gardeners, conventional farmers in the realm of sustainable agriculture. So, we help with strategies for cover cropping, weed control, soil health,” he said.

Commissioner Mike Finley asked them about working with the land bank and said they were there at the right time.

“We are thinking about bundling some of this stuff up and this might be a better way to go for making some sustainable farms for small farmers,” he said. “I think it would be a great attribute to a lot of people who don’t have to have a big farm.”

Stockton said some of the bigger issues that smaller and new farmers have is access to land, land prices and equipment prices and that is a problem they are trying to solve.

Finley asked if they had access to grants.

“We sometimes have that capability, sometimes we don’t,” Stockton said.

Finley said they are always looking for options for the people of Lawrence County.

“This is one more tool we can put in our tool kit,” he said.

Also at the meeting was Amanda Cleary, of Third & Center group, to update the commissioners about the Ironton Senior Center and the upcoming Summer Solstice music, arts and vendor event.

She said the center’s programming has switched to the Briggs County Library on Fridays in June, July and August.

She said they have secured some funding through the Area Agency on Aging and have applied to get a license to open the kitchen area at the senior center.

“We are optimistic that when we return to full programming in September that will include free meal service for our seniors and a job created through that program,” she said.

Cleary said Summer Solstice returns for the fourth year at the Riverfront in Ironton. It will kick off with fishing for kids at 9:30 a.m. Music and vendors kick off at noon. There will also be crafts for the kids and a talent show.

For more information, go to thirdandcenter.com.

In items on the agenda, the commissioners took the following actions:

• Approved a floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District: Heffner Sand and Gravel LLC-Removal of top soil and outbuildings projects located at 159 Private Rd. 5863. Renewals: Ice Creek Land Company-filling and grading and bridge projects located on County Rd. 181; Michael Manns-filling and grading and materials storage projects located at 95 Private Dr. 5994; Michael Manns-stream maintenance project located at 5852 County Rd.; Michael Manns-filling and grading and non-residential structure project located at 5852 County Rd. 1; Timothy D. Martin-Bridge, installation of concrete barriers, conduit in creek for electrical and stream maintenance projects located at 52 Private Dr. 7184 County Rd. 15; Dallas Tibbs-filling and grading and four post shelter by the pool projects located at 9063 St. Rt. 378; and Kirby Milem-filling and grading and bridge/culvert project located at 6339 County

Rd. 1.

• Approved the transfer of $46,224.25 from Y24-19C-061-092 to O10-19C-157-061 submitted by Parker Rowe, Director of Finance.

• Received and filed the Certificate of County Auditor that the total appropriations from each fund do not exceed the Official Estimate of Resources.

• Approved the new hire of Ayden Harrel, part-time EMT.

• Received and filed the submission of April 2025 EMS financial reports

• Approved the EAP Management Agreement contract and the Trade Name Form from UK King’s Daughter Medical Center.

• Received and filed the annual report from the Engineer’s Office submitted by Patrick Leighty, County Engineer.

• Approved a bid and awarded it to Alan Stone County, Inc.

• Received and filed Department of Job and Family Services Monthly Report ending April 2025, submitted by Missy Evans, Director.

• Approved the Child Protective Services new hire of Timothy Barnett, submitted by Missy Evans, Director.

• Received and filed a liquor permit for South Point Enterprise Inc., sent by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

• Received and responded to the liquor permit for Kaival Property Inc. DBA Cash Stop, sent by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

• Approved and signed a subgrant award agreement with the Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio 2024 Edward Byrne Grant 2024-JG-A01, submitted by Dave Marcum, Prosecutor’s Office.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.