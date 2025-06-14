A capstone project (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Mural was part of IHS grad’s path to becoming Eagle Scout

In recent months, a colorful new addition has appeared on the Ironton floodwall on the city’s riverfront and it is one of many accomplishments by a 2025 Ironton High School graduate.

Annika McCown graduated at the top of her class this year, which was also marked by her attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

McCown, the daughter of Mark and Anke McCown, is a member of Scout Troop 106, of Ironton.

She has been active in the Scouts for five and a half years, joining just a year after the Boy Scouts (now Scouts of America) opened their programs to girls.

The mural, which is Scout-themed, was done as the public service portion of McCown’s Eagle Scout work.

“I came up with the idea and I saw this blank space,” she said. “I love murals and I love painting.”

She said she had previously worked on an underpass mural for nonprofit Third and Center, as part of a high school project, in 2022.

McCown attained the rank of Eagle Scout on April 7, when she passed her Board of Review. Her Court of Honor took place on

May 15.

She is the 104th Eagle Scout for the Ironton troop and their second girl to attain the rank. Sami Anderson was the first, becoming an Eagle Scout in 2022.

McCown pointed out the elements of the mural.

“I wanted an American flag in it, because that’s a big part of Scouting,” she said.

The piece also contains several hand symbols.

“I wanted to have three in there,” she said. “They represent different races, which is important for scouting, globally and locally.”

Also featured is a tree, because “camping is a big thing,” she said, and an Ironton furnace, “so it feels close to home.”

The Eagle Scout honor is but one of many McCown has earned.

She is also a National Honor Society member, was named to WSAZ’s Best of the Class, and she has received the Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship, the National Honor Society Semifinalist Scholarship, the Franklin B. Walter’s Lawrence County ESC Scholarship, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, the Miami University Governor’s Scholarship, the Miami University Bridges Program for Excellence Scholarship and the Miami University Prodesse Scholars Program Scholarship.

In addition, she served as captain on both her school’s Quiz Bowl team and varsity girls soccer team.

She will be attending Miami University, where she will be major in kinesiology, the study of human movement, and intends to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

Before she starts college, McCown will be headed west, where she will take part the Aim High Flight Academy, at California Aviation University, which will give her credit toward her private pilot’s license.

Of her scouting honor, her father points out that there is no difference in requirement for boys and girls.

He says the two scouting books issued are “exactly the same,” other than the text reading “he” or “she.”

“When they go backpacking, they all carry the same thing,” he said. “And they have to do the same kinds of things.”

“Like showering in the creek,” Annika said.

McCown reflected on her time in the Scouts, which she said taught her “how to work in difficult times.”

She noted that, shortly after she joined, the COVID-19 pandemic began, creating many obstacles, while girls coming into a previously-male-dominated program was also a new thing.

“But I think what I’ve learned most is life skills, and a lot of leadership skills,” she said.