ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 243 Culvert Replacements — A series of culvert replacements on State Route 243 between Leatherwood Road and Rankins Creek Road. State Route 243 will be closed Monday — Friday for the duration of the project.

Traffic will be detoured via State Route 7 to State Route 527 to U.S. 52.

Estimated completion: June 17.

• State Route 93 Intersection Improvement — An intersection improvement project on State Route 93 at the State Route 93 and Porter Gap Road. This project is set to begin Tuesday. At least one lane will be maintained in each direction for the duration of the project.

Estimated completion: Fall 2025

• State Route 775 Slide Repair — A slide repair project on State Route 775 between Greasy Ridge Road and Buckeye Greasy Ridge Road. State Route 775 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 217 to State Route 218 to State Route 790.

Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 Chesapeake Bypass Phase 2 — Project will construct the western half of the Chesapeake Bypass between the State Route 527/ State Route 7 interchange in Chesapeake to State Route 775 in Proctorville. County Road 68 (Shafertown Road) will be closed indefinitely between Eaton Road and the State Route 243 intersection.

• State Route 217 Slide Repair — A slide repair project on State Route 217 between Deering Bald Knob Road and County Road 61. State Route 217 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 141 to State Route 378.

Estimated completion: Spring.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project on State Route 141 between State Route 775 and State Route 217. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers.

Estimated completion: Summer.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.