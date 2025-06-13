Published 11:41 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Naomi Swartzwelder

Naomi Rae Swartzwelder died Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

A family service was Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point.

She was laid to rest beside her husband in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John and Rebecca Fulks c/o Global Outreach, PO Box 1, Tupelo, MS. 38802.

