Memory Lane 6-14-25
Published 2:56 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
Ray “Doc” Payne, outgoing president of the Ironton Rotary Club passes the gavel to new president Ed Rambacher, left, before an induction ceremony in 1989. Dr. Michael Derry, right, was president-elect for 1990-91. (The Ironton Tribune | Kris Campbell)
Attorneys Charles Klein and J.B. Collier look at a law book as they tell stories about their 50-year careers in 1999. (The Ironton Tribune | Kris Campbell)
Kim Bowles, Abbey Kleinman and Mary Louise George sing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B” in 1999. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Workers raise the sign for the new Hill store in Ironton in 1989.
4-Her Sharon Campbell is seen with her market lamb at the Lawrence County Fair in 1989. (The Ironton Tribune | File photos)
Kevin Tordiff, 10, receives a first place trophy in the 4-H horse show at the Lawrence County Fair in 1989. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Scenes from our region’s past