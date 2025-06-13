Memory Lane 6-14-25

Published 2:56 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

By Staff Reports

1/6
Ray “Doc” Payne, outgoing president of the Ironton Rotary Club passes the gavel to new president Ed Rambacher, left, before an induction ceremony in 1989. Dr. Michael Derry, right, was president-elect for 1990-91. (The Ironton Tribune | Kris Campbell)

Scenes from our region’s past

