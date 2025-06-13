Published 1:57 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

John Albrink III

John B.(Jay) Albrink III passed away in his sleep at home on May 11, 2025 at the age of 77.

Jay was born and raised in Ironton and graduated from Ironton High School in 1966.

He graduated from Ohio State in 1970 and entered the U.S. Army after graduating. He later received Master’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati.

He established a business in Oklahoma City and lived most of his adult life there.

Having said that, Jay loved Ironton and read The Ironton Tribune online with a religious fervor.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita; parents, John and Marjorie; and his brother, Jim.

He is survived by life partner, Ms. Shawn Green; his brother, Mike (Karen); son, Bradley; daughter Abby (Kyle) Defreitas; and cherished grandsons, Hendricks and Cruze Defreitas.

In lieu of memorial contributions, his family requests prayer.