Culture & Heritage Festival returns to OUS Saturday Published 12:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Ohio University Southern is having its third annual Culture & Heritage Festival Saturday and the community is invited to come together in celebration of the region’s history, creativity and cultural diversity.

The festival, held in the Shafer Courtyard, serves as a lead-up to Juneteenth and offers a full afternoon of music, art, and community connection.

“The Culture and Heritage Festival is a way to bring the community together to celebrate the history and cultures that make up this Appalachian region,” said Robert Pleasant, director of student services. “It’s not just a day of entertainment — it’s an opportunity to reflect on our shared history and create meaningful connections that strengthen our community.”

The festival begins at 11:45 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from campus leaders and a musical tribute by Portsmouth High School Band director Tony McKrimmon, who will perform the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Musical acts throughout the day will include Ironton-based band What’s Up Betsy, Kentucky singer-songwriter Shelby Lore, and Charleston’s 4YLP, whose energetic blend of pop, funk, and R&B will close out the stage performances.

More than a dozen local and regional vendors will take part, offering handmade crafts, cultural art, wellness items, and more. Among them are Double Luck Herbothecary & Fermatory, Brown Butterfly Books, and Appalachian Barrel & Wood Crafts. Refreshments will be available from Fetty’s Food Truck, Keeney’s Kitchen, and T&C Lemonade.

Creative children’s activities will be provided by Third and Center, an Ironton-based nonprofit arts organization.

“This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, welcoming all to explore the creative offerings from local history displays, music, Kids Zone activities, food trucks, and the many other vendors selling goods,” Pleasant said.

In addition to celebrating culture and creativity, the event offers a space for education and reflection. Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when news of emancipation reached the last enslaved people in Galveston Bay, Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect.

While Juneteenth has long been honored in the African American community, its history is still unfamiliar to many. Since officially recognizing the holiday in 2021, Ohio University has expanded its commitment to hosting programs that deepen public understanding of this important moment in American history.

“The festival not only provides entertainment but also highlights our region’s story, one shaped by resilience, freedom, and shared heritage,” said Pleasant. “We hope people leave feeling inspired, more connected, and proud of where they’re from.”

The Culture & Heritage Festival is presented as part of the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative.

Funding is made possible through a POWER Grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, in partnership with the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and a network of partners spanning nine counties across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

For more information, visit http://ohio.edu/southern-festival