Area students named to OU’s Spring 2025 Provost’s List

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Staff Reports

ATHENS — Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the President’s, Dean’s and Provost’s Lists.

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2025, approximately 2,180 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the Provost’s List. 

The students from Lawrence County that made the Provost’s List are:

  Judah Barnes, of Ironton

  Savannah Barnes, of Kitts Hill

  Emma Bartram, of Oak Hill

  Mackie Bellomy, of Chesapeake

  Jacob Bentley, of Kitts Hill

  Paige Best, of Ironton

  Sawyer Blackburn, of Ironton

  Terika Bledsoe, of Chesapeake

  Lori Belle Boyd, of Franklin Furnace

  Jessica Breece, of Ironton

  Jared Browning, of Proctorville

  Haiden Burns, of South Point

  McKayla Burriss, of Chesapeake

  Diana Buxo, of Chesapeake

  Emily Christian, of Ironton

  Dafney Clary, of Crown City

  Makayla Collins, of Ironton

  Jenna Compliment, of Ironton

  Tyler Cremeans, of Proctorville

  Savannah Daniels, of South Point

  Abbie Deeds, of Ironton

  Logan Diamond, of Chesapeake

  Georgetta Dilley, of Ironton

  Davi Dills, of Chesapeake

  Caitlyn Ehman, of Proctorville

  Elena Estep, of Chesapeake

  Maddilin Flynn, of Proctorville

  Eli Ford, of Ironton

  Tanner Fraley, of Ironton

  Joe Gaiter, of Franklin Furnace

  Tiffany Gaiter, of Franklin Furnace

  Natalie Geise, of South Point

  Violet Gilcher, of Crown City

  Mylee Hall, of Chesapeake

  Seth Hamm, of South Point

  Madison Hatfield, of Ironton

  Erin Hicks, of Chesapeake

  Caitlin Hill, of Crown City

  Braelie Hitchcock, of Ironton

  Kaelyn Hornikel, of Franklin Furnace

  Brie Kelley, of Chesapeake

  Josie Kidd, of Ironton

  Tanner Kleinman, of Ironton

  Jack Lambert, of Ironton

  Emma Lively, of Ironton

  Adison Lovely, of Chesapeake

  Erin Lowe, of Chesapeake

  Hans Lucas, of South Point

  Jo Maddy, of Coal Grove

  Brianna Malone, of Ironton

  Macy Malone, of Ironton

  Rileigh Malone, of Ironton

  Larry Marcum, of South Point

  Emma Massie, of Kitts Hill

  Dusty McCall, of Ironton

  Marlena McCown, of Ironton

  Evan McMackin, of Ironton

  Gavin Morgan, of Oak Hill

  Ashley Osborne, of Ironton

  Derek Pack, of Ironton

  Nate Patterson, of Chesapeake

  Drew Plantz, of Chesapeake

  Libby Preston, of Ironton

  Maggie Raynard, of Pedro

  Lilly Rickard, of Proctorville

  Zach Roach, of Ironton

  Kayla Roberts, of Chesapeake

  Meredith Rogers, of Pedro

  Landon Rowe, of Ironton

  Bre Scarberry, of Willow Wood

  Nathan Silk, of Chesapeake

  Stephanie Sizemore, of Chesapeake

  Nate Sloan, of Ironton

  Terri Smith, of Ironton

  Marli Speed, of Crown City

  Chloe Thompson, of Chesapeake

  Luke Thompson, of Kitts Hill

  Tiffany Waggoner, of Proctorville

  Mason Wheeler, of Ironton

  Rin Whitley, of Ironton

  Mackenzie Wilds, of Pedro

  Liam Yancy, of Kitts Hill

  Zi Yuan, of Oak Hill.

Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders. 

Our Athens Campus offers students a residential learning experience in one, of the nation’s most picturesque academic settings. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the University’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity. 

Ohio University is a Carnegie R1-classified research-intensive institution with a record, of advancing knowledge through discovery and innovation in the natural and biomedical sciences, humanities and arts, and engineering. 

Visit www.ohio.edu for more information.

