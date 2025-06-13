Area students named to OU’s Spring 2025 Provost’s List Published 12:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

ATHENS — Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the President’s, Dean’s and Provost’s Lists.

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2025, approximately 2,180 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the Provost’s List.

The students from Lawrence County that made the Provost’s List are:

• Judah Barnes, of Ironton

• Savannah Barnes, of Kitts Hill

• Emma Bartram, of Oak Hill

• Mackie Bellomy, of Chesapeake

• Jacob Bentley, of Kitts Hill

• Paige Best, of Ironton

• Sawyer Blackburn, of Ironton

• Terika Bledsoe, of Chesapeake

• Lori Belle Boyd, of Franklin Furnace

• Jessica Breece, of Ironton

• Jared Browning, of Proctorville

• Haiden Burns, of South Point

• McKayla Burriss, of Chesapeake

• Diana Buxo, of Chesapeake

• Emily Christian, of Ironton

• Dafney Clary, of Crown City

• Makayla Collins, of Ironton

• Jenna Compliment, of Ironton

• Tyler Cremeans, of Proctorville

• Savannah Daniels, of South Point

• Abbie Deeds, of Ironton

• Logan Diamond, of Chesapeake

• Georgetta Dilley, of Ironton

• Davi Dills, of Chesapeake

• Caitlyn Ehman, of Proctorville

• Elena Estep, of Chesapeake

• Maddilin Flynn, of Proctorville

• Eli Ford, of Ironton

• Tanner Fraley, of Ironton

• Joe Gaiter, of Franklin Furnace

• Tiffany Gaiter, of Franklin Furnace

• Natalie Geise, of South Point

• Violet Gilcher, of Crown City

• Mylee Hall, of Chesapeake

• Seth Hamm, of South Point

• Madison Hatfield, of Ironton

• Erin Hicks, of Chesapeake

• Caitlin Hill, of Crown City

• Braelie Hitchcock, of Ironton

• Kaelyn Hornikel, of Franklin Furnace

• Brie Kelley, of Chesapeake

• Josie Kidd, of Ironton

• Tanner Kleinman, of Ironton

• Jack Lambert, of Ironton

• Emma Lively, of Ironton

• Adison Lovely, of Chesapeake

• Erin Lowe, of Chesapeake

• Hans Lucas, of South Point

• Jo Maddy, of Coal Grove

• Brianna Malone, of Ironton

• Macy Malone, of Ironton

• Rileigh Malone, of Ironton

• Larry Marcum, of South Point

• Emma Massie, of Kitts Hill

• Dusty McCall, of Ironton

• Marlena McCown, of Ironton

• Evan McMackin, of Ironton

• Gavin Morgan, of Oak Hill

• Ashley Osborne, of Ironton

• Derek Pack, of Ironton

• Nate Patterson, of Chesapeake

• Drew Plantz, of Chesapeake

• Libby Preston, of Ironton

• Maggie Raynard, of Pedro

• Lilly Rickard, of Proctorville

• Zach Roach, of Ironton

• Kayla Roberts, of Chesapeake

• Meredith Rogers, of Pedro

• Landon Rowe, of Ironton

• Bre Scarberry, of Willow Wood

• Nathan Silk, of Chesapeake

• Stephanie Sizemore, of Chesapeake

• Nate Sloan, of Ironton

• Terri Smith, of Ironton

• Marli Speed, of Crown City

• Chloe Thompson, of Chesapeake

• Luke Thompson, of Kitts Hill

• Tiffany Waggoner, of Proctorville

• Mason Wheeler, of Ironton

• Rin Whitley, of Ironton

• Mackenzie Wilds, of Pedro

• Liam Yancy, of Kitts Hill

• Zi Yuan, of Oak Hill.

