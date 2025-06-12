Published 2:38 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Phyllis Ingels

March 14, 1931– June 11, 2025

Phyllis L. Ingels, 94, of Patriot, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at her residence surrounded by family.

She was born on March 14, 1931 to the late Orin and Estella (Ashworth) Wiseman.

Phyllis graduated from Cadmus High School, Class of 1949 and later worked for the Evans Grocery Company as a secretary.

Phyllis married Orville Ingles, July 4, 1958. They went on to own and operate Ingles Grocery and Service Station in Waterloo from 1965 to 1985.

She was a member of the Floral Friends Garden Club, which she enjoyed attending with her many friends.

She was of the Methodist faith and a lifelong member of Olive Methodist Church of Patriot.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Beth Ingles.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 67 years, Orville Ingles; five sons, Richard (Kathy), David (Jeri), John (Jeanne), Jim, and Tom (Jeanette) all of Patriot; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and her brother, Edwin Wiseman of Yreka, California.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Olive Cemetery, State Route 141, Patriot, with Pastor Todd Hines officiating.

Willis Funeral Home of Gallipolis will be assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Cemetery Association, c/o Roberta Rutt, 16720 State Route 218, Scottown, OH 45678.