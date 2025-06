Published 8:41 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Mary Robinson

Mary E. Robinson, 74, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at home with family at her side.

Service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ironton City Mission Church, with Pastor Rev. Jeff Cremeans Officiating.

Visitation will be 2–4 p.m. Saturday with a Group Honor.

