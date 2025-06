Published 2:43 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Juanita Roach

Juanita M. Roach, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Arbors of Gallipolis.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Waterloo Methodist Church, 12335 County Road 14, Waterloo. Burial will follow in Flagsprings Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

