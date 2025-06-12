IPD Allison promoted to sergeant Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

On Thursday, Ironton Police officer Corey Allison was promoted to sergeant.

Allison was hired three years ago. The IPD started him as a cadet and paid for him to go to the Southern Ohio Police Academy in Lucasville

“I just figured it would be something worthwhile to spend my time doing,” he said. “I enjoy the guys here and working the city. It is a small town, you get to know everybody.”

As sergeant, he will still be on the evening shift and will as act as a supervisor under the IPD Capt. Brendon Blankenship.

And as for becoming a captain one day, Allison said “We will see.”

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit said he was glad to promote Allison.

“He was one of the first to go through our cadet program that I developed with (retired Chief) Pam Wagner,” he said. “So he was kind of our test run at the program. It has been a great investment, obviously. He is an awesome officer, we don’t get any complaints from him or about him. I’ve seen grow from doing ride alongs while he was at the academy to now, being a sergeant in a short period of time.”

Cramblitt said between new officers and promotions, this is around the 30th swearing-in ceremony he has done in his five and half years as the city’s mayor.

“We’ve had quite a few new hires and promotions on top of that,” he said. “I am very proud of what they have accomplished during my tenure and working with them. I’ve hired about 16 of the officers and thankful that we have remained fully staffed.”