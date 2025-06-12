Published 11:10 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Dewey Derifield Jr.

June 15, 1955– June 9, 2025

Dewey William Derifield, Jr., 69, of Ironton, passed away Monday, June 9, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Dewey was born June 15, 1955 in Ironton, to his late parents; Dewey William Derifield Sr. and Ruby Faye Delawder Derifield.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Sue Willis Derifield, whom he married May 23, 1983.

Dewey was a 1973 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and attended Ohio University Southern.

Dewey has been a member of the Perry Township Volunteer fire department since the age of 16 and has been the active chief for 32 years.

Dewey was one of the first paramedics with the Lawrence County EMS, a former Ironton City Fire firefighter and a Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy.

He was a member of the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee.

He retired from the Federal Corrections Institution in Ashland, Kentucky in 2011 after 23 years.

Dewey was a member of Arabia Missionary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, are his children, Dewey Christopher Derifield, of Ironton, David Ryan Derifield (Devin), of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Heather Brianna Derifield

Shappie (Nick), of Cincinnati; five grandchildren, Ryan Isaiah Derifield, Kaylee Elizabeth Adkins, Riley Grace Derifield, Evan Dewey Derifield and Lydia Wren Shappie; and his uncle, James Derifield, of Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering Middle Leatherwood Rd., Ironton, with Pastor Ron Henderson officiating.

There will be a funeral procession leaving from Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Derifield family.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.