Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

William Osborne

William Stewart Osborne, 63, of Ironton, died Sunday, June 6, 2025, at King’s Daughter Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Jami Osborne.

His wishes are to be cremated and followed by a small family celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Osborne family in their time of need.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer online condolences.