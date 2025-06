James Lawson Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

James Lawson

James Lawson, 70, of Ironton, died Monday, June 9, 2025, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Rae (Brown) Lawson.

There will be a memorial service at a later date, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To make online condolences to the Lawson family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.