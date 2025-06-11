EDITORIAL: Going all the way to the big event Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Last weekend, a student from Lawrence County took part in a major event and getting to do so was an honor in itself.

Joseph Keffer, who will be entering the sixth grade at Chesapeake Middle School his fall, traveled to the Washington, D.C. area, where he took part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Getting to the bee first required Keffer to win his individual school bee, then to qualify, through a test for the regional bee, held in Athens, and then win that competition.

Along the way, he also won the county’s spelling bee in December.

In the national bee, Keffer made it to the third round, tying for 100th place, putting him in the top half of the bee’s 243 competitors.

It was an impressive showing for him and, with three more years of eligibility for the bee left, he has a good chance to do it again.

And this is the third time in the last 15 years that our county has had a student make it to the national event, with Felicity Jenkins and Meredith Dunlap preceding Keffer.

It is a testament, not just to their abilities, but of the education they received from our local schools.

We congratulate Keffer for his achievement this year and look forward to what else he accomplishes.