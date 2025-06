Published 8:44 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Janice Wilson

Janice Rose Wilson, 84, of Chesapeake, died Monday, June 9, 2025.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Sheridan in South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.