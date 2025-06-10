Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

James Daniels

James “Jim” Otto Daniels, 73, of South Point, died Sunday, May 25, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Daniels.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be 4 p.m. Sunday at New Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 3:30–4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

After the service, there will be a reception/celebration of life gathering on the church’s Wild Side.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.