DeWine, mental health leaders unveil 988 license plate Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently joined leaders from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation to unveil a new specialty license plate intended to increase awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“Every life matters, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a vital part of Ohio’s effort to ensure that help is available when it’s needed most,” said DeWine. “These specialized license plates are another example of how we are getting the word out about this important, lifesaving resource.”

The easy-to-remember, three-digit 988 Lifeline launched nationwide in July 2022 and provides free and confidential support 24/7 to Ohioans experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Ohio’s 19 call centers have responded to nearly 538,000 contacts including calls, texts, and chats, and are now averaging more than 19,500 contacts each month.

Email newsletter signup

Most of those calls are answered in-state by fellow Ohioans with only about 1 percent of calls rolling over to a national backup provider.

“Ohio has become a national leader in the delivery of 988. We know it works, and it’s saving lives,” said OhioMHAS Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “As more Ohioans become familiar with the service, our hope is that reaching out to 988 for a behavioral health crisis will become as natural as calling 911 for other types of emergencies.”

The license plate featuring Ohio’s 988 logo is available now for purchase at deputy registrar locations and online at BMV.ohio.gov. OSPF will receive $25 from the sale of each plate to support suicide prevention initiatives in communities throughout Ohio.

“The proceeds will go directly back into Ohio communities to provide training and resources to prevent suicide,” said OSPF executive director Tony Coder. “With this new license plate, we will continue to spread hope and healing across the state.”

OSPF championed the specialized plate after being approached by Chip and Debbie McClintock of northeast Ohio who were impacted by the deaths of two loved ones to suicide. This prompted a signature-gathering effort to encourage state lawmakers to create a specialty license plate dedicated to suicide prevention. Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 163 earlier this year, which officially established the 988 license plate.

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone who worked so hard to make this suicide prevention license plate a reality,” said Debbie McClintock. “This is a small but powerful way to show that help is available, and you are never alone. I hope it reminds others that asking for help is always OK. If it helps just one person, it means the world.”