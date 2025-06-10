Area students named to OU’s Spring 2025 President’s List Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

ATHENS — Following the completion of each semester Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the President’s, Dean’s and Provost’s Lists.

The President’s List distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2025, approximately 2,200 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for OU’s President’s List.

• Retzel Ansell, of Chesapeake

• Matthew Camp, of South Point

• Carter Collins, of Proctorville

• Brenna Davis, of Oak Hill

• Mason Davis, of Oak Hill

• William DeWeese, of Scottown

• Collin Freeman, of Ironton

• Kennedi Greene, of Ironton

• Logan Gunawan, of South Point

• Abby Hanning, of Oak Hill

• Jacob Harris, of Ironton

• Autumn Kiser, of Ironton

• Andrew Kleinman, of South Point

• Trevor Kleinman, of Ironton

• Luke Linville, of Ironton

• Jenna Lucas, of Coal Grove

• M’Kenzie McMaster, of Ironton

• Tabbi Miller of Franklin Furnace

• Rachel Minor, of Proctorville

• Katelyn Moore, of Ironton

• Bryn Morgan, of Oak Hill

• Allie Pratt, of Scottown

• Celeste Prino, of Proctorville

• Haidyn Rife, of Oak Hill

• Eric Riley, of South Point

• Quentin Rodehaver, of Ironton

• Brooklynn Roland, of Proctorville

• Matt Sheridan, of Ironton

• Judah Silk, of Chesapeake

• Alex Smith, of Ironton

• Jayson Smith, of Kitts Hill

• Braylin Wallace, of Ironton

• Chloe Walter, of South Point

• Mason Ward, of Proctorville

• Bella Whaley, of Ironton

• Emma Whaley, of Ironton

• Kinsey Wray, of Proctorville

