48th annual Run By The River set for Saturday Published 2:29 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The 5K and 10K runs and 5K walk are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and are Kentucky’s oldest continuously operating road races.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Russell Senior Citizens Center.

The races start at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Russell fire station. The course features the new Ironton-Russell bridge in the background as it moves along Riverside Drive, then goes down the River Road to Worthington and back. 5K runners turn around near the sanitation plant.

Back this year are several sub-categories in the 5K race, including a canine division, stroller division and wheelchair division and special recognition for father/son, father/daughter, mother/daughter and mother/son entries.

Trophies go to the top two winners in both the 5K and 10K races, both male and female divisions. Walkers receive finisher medals and runners 9 and under receive special medals. Age group medals go to the top three finishers in each race, male and female, in five year age groups starting with 10-14 and going to 80 and over.

Early registration ($30) continues through Thursday at midnight; after that registration is $35 through race day. A special rate of $20 is available to high school and college track and cross country runners.

For additional information contact Tim Gearhart, race director, at timgearhart204@att.net or 740-532-9688.