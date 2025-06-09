Taylor introduces bill to connect rural communities with water resource programs Published 12:00 am Monday, June 9, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, introduced the Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act to ensure the responsible usage of taxpayer dollars in federal programs and help rural communities navigate water funding resource programs available through the Environmental Protection Agency.

Taylor serves as the vice chairman of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

During the Biden-Harris Administration, the EPA established the Water Technical Assistance (WaterTA) Program, an initiative meant to address gaps in the accessibility of water resource programs.

However, Taylor’s office said they have received reports that this program has not been implemented correctly, ultimately boxing out rural communities from accessing the water resource funds that should be available to them.

“Unfortunately, many rural communities in southern Ohio are left on the outside looking in when it comes to accessing federal funds, including the resources and technical expertise needed for critical water and wastewater projects,” Taylor said. “I am leading the charge to reform this Biden-era program so rural communities can access the water assistance they should have been receiving all along.”

Specifically, the Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act would:

• Direct the U.S. Government Accountability Office to evaluate EPA’s clean water technical assistance, authorities, initiatives, and programs from the past five years, with an emphasis on the WaterTA Program;

• Require GAO to submit a report to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee outlining their findings, with recommendations to improve EPA’s clean water technical assistance programs;

• Require the EPA to develop and submit a compliance plan to Congress based on GAO’s recommendations.