Published 4:09 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Stephen Ash

Stephen Paul Ash, 69, of Willow Wood, died Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Dillow Ash.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, with Pastor Mark Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus.

Visitation will be 1:30–2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.