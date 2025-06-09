Published 2:55 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Gary Bailey

July 13, 1941–June 8, 2025

Gary Lee “Beetle” Bailey, 83, of South Point, passed away Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by his family to meet his Lord and Savior.

He was born July 13, 1941, in Lawrence County, son of the late Justice J. Bailey and Hazel Virginia (Henry) Bailey. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kay Gwilliams Bailey; two children, Gary (Rhonda) Bailey, Teresa Freeman; five grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Wilson, Daniel (Ashlie) Bailey, Ryan Freeman, Scott Freeman, Kelsey Freeman; seven great grandchildren, Anna Buckle-Wilson, Ally Wilson, Tucker Hamlin, Bryor McCarty, Laynie Freeman, Ellie Bailey and Mia Bailey.

Gary attended Solida Baptist Church in South Point. Through his 50 years of lay ministry, he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and music director.

Along with his wife Kay, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of his life.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, with Pastor Tim Jayne and Pastor Aaron Childers officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Family and friends are welcome to visit prior to the service from noon–1 p.m., a time for shared memories and support.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.