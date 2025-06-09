Published 2:56 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Annis Fliehman

Annis Langley Fliehman, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 8, 2025, at her home surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Fliehman.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with Brother Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Linville Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Fliehman family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.