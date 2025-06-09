2025 All-Southeast Ohio Coaches Softball Teams
Published 8:22 pm Monday, June 9, 2025
Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches
All-Southeast District
2025 Softball Teams
Division 2
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Jocelyn Sarver, Logan Jr.
Second Team
Kaylee Starkey, Logan Sr.
Honorable Mention
Brynn Barrett, Logan So.
Marcella Cousins, Logan Fr.
Player of the Year
Jocelyn Sarver, Logan
———————
Division 3
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Cora Hall, Sheridan Sr.
C.J. Rittinger, Chillicothe So.
Rylee Toadvine, Athens Sr.
Kendall Walker, Unioto Sr.
Addison Williams, Athens Fr.
Payton Powell, Sheridan Sr.
Second Team
Vivian Morgan, Chillicothe Jr.
Haylee Hull, Unioto So.
Hailey Miller, Marietta Sr.
Khyla Brannon, Athens Sr.
Cadie Boltenhouse, Chillicothe So.
Mackenzie Welch, Unioto Fr.
Honorable Mention
Hayley Clifton, Sheridan Jr.
Avery Hall, Sheridan Fr.
Ellie Kate Beck-Aden, Athens Jr.
Sam Mayo, Marietta So.
Kara Scaad, Marietta So.
Julia Malone, Marietta Sr.
Macie Cox, Unioto Jr.
Alyssa Dudley, Chillicothe Sr.
Player of the Year
Cora Hall, Sheridan
Coach of the Year
Andrea Morgan, Chillicothe
———————
Division 4
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro Sr.
Sadie Binkley, Logan Elm Jr.
Claire Davis, Circleville Jr.
Adelyn Wolfe, Fairfield Union Sr.
Brie Cummins, Greenfield McClain Jr.
Chloe Bennett, Gallia Academy Fr.
Kota Copley, South Point Fr.
Chloe Roberts, Hillsboro Jr.
Lexi Smith, Waverly Jr.
Adyson Copley, South Point So.
Jordyn Zinn, Vinton County Sr.
Lucy Caplinger, Logan Elm So.
Delaney Gates, Warren So.
Kaylee West, Circleville So.
Serenity Taylor, Jackson Jr.
Second Team
Lillie Eberts, Jackson So.
Maddie Wright, Jackson Jr.
Hailey Lemaster, Wash. Court House Fr.
Ava Angel, Gallia Academy Jr.
Ella Harmon, Fairfield Union So.
Saratina Jackson, South Point Sr.
Kenzie Wise, Greenfield McClain Sr.
Emma Lang, Warren Jr.
Ava Robertson, Waverly So.
Marina Johnson, Warren Jr.
Peyton Richendollar, Logan Elm Jr.
Mikhaylee Ragland, Wash. Court House Jr.
Audrey Cowdery, Circleville Jr.
Honorable Mention
Kayla Fleck, Circleville Jr.
Whitley Brown, Waverly Jr.
Addi Hudnell, Waverly Jr.
Kaylee Stidham, South Point Jr.
Addi Huff, Hillsboro Sr.
Izzy Bronk Hillsboro Sr.
Olivia Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain Jr.
Leah Lovett, Greenfield McClain Jr.
Jada Murray, Warren So.
Reagan Skidmore, Gallia Academy Sr.
Colbie Nida, Gallia Academy Sr.
Brittani Lane, Logan Elm So.
Player of the Year
Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro
Coach of the Year
Gary Breeden, Hillsboro
———————
Division 5
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Katie Boggs, Wheelersburg Sr.
Hannah Potts, Wellston Sr.
Kaylynn Carter, Wheelersburg Sr.
Mary Halcomb, Adena So.
Bella Roush, Meigs Jr.
Ava Estep, Wheelersburg Jr.
Khamil Martin, Ironton Jr.
Mollyann Runyon, Northwest Sr.
Aubrey Heath, Piketon So.
Allie Grooms, Eastern Brown Sr.
Jaylin Forbes, Piketon So.
Savannah Bushatz, Huntington Sr.
Maddie Childers, Wellston Sr.
Gabby Henry, Westfall Sr.
Natalie Goode, Meigs Jr.
Isabella Melvin, Rock Hill Sr.
Halynn Boggess-Pierce, Zane Trace So.
Kyle Wiliams, Southeastern Fr.
Annika Carpenter, Northwest Jr.
Carolina Dupler, New Lexington Jr.
Carlee Garrison, North Adams Jr.
Caitlyn Galloway, Portsmouth Fr.
Second Team
Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton Sr.
Laken Wright, Wheelersburg Sr.
Allie Baker, Huntington Sr.
Ava Falig, Minford So.
Ava Bihl, Ironton So.
K.J. Collins, Chesapeake Fr.
Paige Evans, North Adams Jr.
Brynn Wipert, Zane Trace Sr.
Ellie McCarty, Oak Hill Fr.
Kaylee Hudnall, Alexander Jr.
Katie Dehart, Fairland Sr.
Paisley Darst, River Valley So.
Charlie Long, Rock Hill Sr.
Alaina Wilds, Rock Hill Jr.
Maddie Simpson, Eastern Brown Fr.
Layla Townsend, Ironton So.
Ava Horn, Meigs Jr.
Kendall Carroll, Piketon Sr.
Madison Boren, Portsmouth Jr.
Addy Blakeman, Piketon Fr.
Katie Ankrom, Portsmouth Jr.
Abby Throckmorton, Northwest Jr.
Honorable Mention
Adrian Guamier, Adena Sr.
Adrian Nelson, Adena Sr.
Haylee Lafon, Chesapeake Fr.
Jaeden Anderson, Chesapeake Fr.
Olivia Shelton, Eastern Brown Sr.
Emmery Simpson, Eastern Brown So.
Ally Shepherd, Fairland Sr.
Jordan Spencer, Fairland Sr.
Taylor Tisdale, Huntington Jr.
Leah McCloskey, Huntington Sr.
Aubrey Newell, Meigs Jr.
Harli Lenegar, Minford So.
Jorja Burkart, New Lexington Jr.
Lauren Copp, Northwest Fr.
Gracie Evans, Oak Hill Jr.
Bristol Stickley, Oak Hill So.
Bryniee Stickley, Oak Hill So.
Karlee Galloway, Portsmouth Jr.
Kailyn Rife, River Valley So.
Savannah Kidd, Rock Hill Sr.
Jade Turner, Southeastern Fr.
Lydia Williams, Southeatern So.
Reese Karr, Wellston Fr.
Lyla Pittengar, Wellston Fr.
Maddie Williams, Zane Trace So.
Anna Snyder, Westfall Sr.
Adrina Hicks, Westfall So.
Co-Player of the Year
Hannah Potts, Wellston
Katie Boggs, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year
Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
———————
Division 6
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Hobie Hattan, Fairfield 12
Maci Bradford, Ports. West 12
Noel Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay Jr.
Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Sr.
Addison Claxon, South Webster Jr.
Rilee Quickle, Leesburg Fairfield Jr.
Leah Rader, Beaver Eastern So.
Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley Sr.
Brooklyn Pitts, Ports. West Sr.
Emmie Fowler, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Makayla Carmichael, Belpre Sr.
Sophia Michael, Lynchburg-Clay Jr.
Rylee Black, Coal Grove Sr.
Braxlyn Holbrook, Lucasville Valley Sr.
Lauren Kalterbach, South Webster Sr.
Kendall Myers, Peebles Fr.
Kaelyn Musser, Peebles Jr.
Lilly Gura, Nelsonville-York Fr.
Second Team
Carley Sanders, Leesburg Fairfield Sr.
Kelsie Crowder, Leesburg Fairfield Fr.
Addy Stewart, Belpre Fr.
Abigail Smalley, Peebles Sr.
Kendyl Christman, Lucasville Valley So.
Lynnleigh McColliser, Beaver Eastern So.
Makayla Raynard, South Webster Sr.
Jaiden White, South Webster Jr.
Mia Haynes, Coal Grove Jr.
Addison Wolfe, Lucasville Valley So.
Kyla Littler, Paint Valley Jr.
Aubrey Quillen, Beaver Eastern Jr.
Lucy Rubie, Belpre Jr.
Jaylee Osborne, Federal Hocking Sr.
Reese Rubie, Lynchburg-Clay Jr.
Izzy Kitts, Coal Grove So.
Erica Whisman, Portsmouth West Sr.
Kasarah Cantrell, Paint Valley Jr.
Honorable Mention
Paisley Stadler, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Kyleigh Warren, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Ava Brookover, Belpre So.
Rorie Tabler, Federal Hocking Sr.
Charlie Slaybaugh, Federal Hocking So.
Lylah Cornell, Portsmouth West So.
Emilee Barr, Lucasville Valley Jr.
Jayden McCleese, Beaver Eastern Fr.
Co-Player of the Year
Hobie Hattan, Leesburg Fairfield
Maci Bradford, Portsmouth West
Coach of the Year
Ellen Binegar, Leesburg Fairfield
———————
Division 7
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Rylie Young, Manchester Sr.
Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley Jr.
Aedre Ault, Meigs Eastern Fr.
Jaylynn Hupp, Southern Jr.
Joelle Richards, Trimble Sr.
Alayla Soard, Prts. Notre Dame Jr.
Elliana Applegate, Manchester So.
Erin Shaw, Portsmouth Clay Fr.
Payton Kranyik, Southern So.
Laney Shepherd, Portsmouth Clay Fr.
Emma Putman, Meigs Eastern Sr.
Marley Ferguson, Symmes Valley So.
Hannah Stover, Miller Sr.
Ava Rush, Ports. Notre Dame So.
Kate Entler, Ports. Notre Dame Jr.
Rylie White, Meigs Eastern So.
Sarah Cassidy, Portsmouth Clay Sr.
Neveah Cump, Southern Fr.
Second Team
Brooklyn Burdette, Trimble Fr.
Baylee Bridges, Green Fr.
Lindsey Freeman, Symmes Valley Jr.
Sydni Hornsby, South Gallia Sr.
Maya Wilson, Waterford Sr.
Emma Ridenour, Symmes Valley Sr.
Kennedy Lyon, Ports. Notre Dame Fr.
Avery Smithberger, Waterford Sr.
Allison Huck, Waterford Sr.
Kyleigh Kranyick, Southern Fr.
Ashlynn Thomas, Meigs Eastern So.
Bristlynn McClanahan, Manchester So.
Maddie Penix, Portsmouth Clay Fr.
Charlie Shafer, Trimble Sr.
Baylee Guido, Sciotoville East Sr.
Addilyn Hunter, Manchester So.
Justina Williams, New Boston Fr.
Daisy Hamilton, New Boston Fr.
Honorable Mention
Kennedy Shamblin, South Gallia Sr.
Grace Harrison, South Gallia Jr.
Alyssa Waugh, South Gallia Jr.
Haley Weiss, Sciotoville East Sr.
Ayden Albrecht, Sciotoville East Jr.
Ella Shope, Sciotoville East Jr.
Bella Mustain, New Boston Fr.
Kaelyn Tabor, New Boston So.
Abby Keller, Miller Sr.
Madison Rutter, Miller So.
Player of the Year
Rylie Young, Manchester
Coach of the Year
Jeff “Odie” Estep, Symmes Valley