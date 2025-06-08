Villages plan activities around July 4 Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Family Fun Days, Party in the Park, fireworks among events

With Independence Day approaching the villages of South Point and Coal Grove both have events planned around the July 4 week.

In Coal Grove, the long-running Family Fun Days festival will make its return July 2-3, from 5-10 p.m. each day.

Mayor Andy Holmes says the event, which takes place at Paul Porter Park and is organized by the Coal Grove Betterment Club, will have live music each day, as well as “low cost fun” and activities for families.

The second day of the event, Thursday, July 3 will culminate in fireworks, which are set to begin around 10 p.m.

In South Point, People for the Point will again be hosting Party in the Park, set for July 5 in the village’s park, located on Second Street.

Linda Main, of the group, said this year’s event will feature food truck vendors, music, a car show, a dog show and they are also hoping to host craft vendors.

She said there will also be a pie eating contest, hosted by Maria’s Junk Food Junkies, and a hot dog eating contest, hosted by The Shakery.

Main said they are also seeking people to volunteer for the event.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin also encouraged the public to take part in the group’s efforts.

“A lot of people like to say there’s nothing to do in South Point, now here’s their chance,” he said of contributing to the event.

Fireworks for South Point are set for 10 p.m., July 5, which will be launched from the Ohio River.

The fireworks are a joint effort, paid for by South Point, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Kenova West Virginia and the Boyd County, Kentucky Fiscal Court.

Gaskin said the display, which has taken place the last several years, is the biggest in the Tri-State area.