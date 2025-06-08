Taylor wins double gold to lead area track standouts at state meet Published 12:16 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — This meet was Taylor-made.

Email newsletter signup

In a dominating performance, South Point Pointers senior Derrick Taylor was an easy winner in two events at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track meet this weekend at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

As expected, Taylor won the shot put and discus in convincing fashion.

Taylor — a Tennessee Volunteers recruit — heaved the shot put 65-6 to finish ahead of Talon Beichler of Orrville at 60-6.75.

Ison Emnett of Wheelersburg threw 57-8 and was sixth.

Taylor threw his winning distance on his second turn. He threw 60-10.75, 65-6, 58-9.25 and 63-9.5 along with two fouls.

In the discus, Taylor had a fling of 185-feet, 6-inches to win. Brandt Morlock of Nowayne was second at 177-11 and Ashton Adkins of Wheelersburg was third at 169-11.

Cory Mock of Gallipolis was seventh with a 163-11 distance.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ junior Tyler Carmon was the only local in the high jump and he had a height of 6-foot-3 and was 12th.

Kenyon Evans of Wheelersburg was at 6-foot and was 15th.

Chesapeake Panthers’ senior Cameron Burgess finished his career with a second place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 37.35 which was only fractions behind winner Braxton Barnett of Shenandoah at 37.32.

Burgess was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a 14.78 seconds time.

The winner was Barnett at 14.17 with South Gallia’s Judah Cremeens second at 14.60, both top 25 times in the state.

South Point Lady Pointers’ senior sprinter Emma Layne capped an outstanding career as she placed second in the 100-meter dash and the 200 meters.

Layne posted a time of 11.96 seconds in the 100 and 24.48 in the 200 meters.

Nyla King of Toledo Central Catholic won both those events with a time of 11.60 in the 100 and 23.76 in the 200.

Layne was also the anchor leg of the 4×100 relay team that finished third with a 48.46 time.

Layne was joined by Samiya Bradburn, Leila Hall and Lakhai Howard.

Bradburn was 16th in the 400 meters at 59.74 seconds.

South Point Lady Pointers’ junior Savannah Perego was third in the discus with a toss of 137-4.

Michaela Stork of Port Clinton won at 150-6 and Ella Hochstetler of Wheelersburg threw 139-2 and was second.

Perego also competed in the shot put and had a distance of 37-11.25 to finish 14th.

Wheelersburg’s boys 4×400 relay team of Elijah Brown, Xander Mowery, Ethan Hochstetler and Kayson Whitt was fourth at 3:20.21.

In Division 3, the Rock Hill Redmen junior Nixon Snavely was fourth in the 1600 meters at 4:16.82 and placed fifth in the 3200 meter rush with a 9:29.67 clocking.

The Redmen 4×800 meter relay team was seventh as Nixon Snavely, Ryan Riddle, Dakotah Sanders and Ben Simpson posted a time of 8:07.16.

Sanders ran a 2:00.64 and was 15thin the 800 meters.

In the long jump, senior and Marshall bound Izaak Cox of Rock Hill went 21-3.25 and was seventh.

Cox was the defending state champion. Northmor’s Cowin Beck went 22-feet to win the event.

Chesapeake Panthers junior Corey Davis cleared 14-feet, 6-inch and was 10th in the pole vault. Cade Shellhaas of Ansonia won with a height of 16-6.