Published 4:21 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Minnie Hilgenberg

Minnie Hilgenberg, 89, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Bob Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Hilgenberg family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.