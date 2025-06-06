Man in cape, underwear breaks into West Portsmouth Dollar General Published 2:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Suspect shatters glass, leaves a trail of blood and women’s panties and bras

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break in at store and the suspect, dressed rather like Captain Underpants, stole women’s undergarments.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the 911 center got a call around 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, from an employee of Dollar General store, located at 16 Brouse Run, West Portsmouth.

The employee said that when he reported to work, he found someone had broken into the store by shattering the front glass on the door.

When deputies and detectives arrived, they found a trail of blood, as well as a trail of woman’s panties and bras which had been stolen from the store, leading away from the DG.

Thoroughman said footage from a store surveillance cameras showed a male subject wearing what appeared to be “white underwear or panties as well as a cape. The suspect had no other clothing nor shoes on.”

He said the subject busted the front door glass out, walked straight to the female clothing section and grabbed several packs of panties and bras before fleeing the store on foot.

“The suspect left a trail of panties and bras leading away from the store towards the roadway,” Thoroughman said.

Detectives were able to recover evidence which has been sent for testing.

If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091