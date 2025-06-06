Published 1:31 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Judy Waddle

Sept. 18, 1950 – June 4, 2025

Judy Gail Brammer Waddle, 74, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 18, 1950, Judy was the cherished daughter of the late Robert and Bessie Brammer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike Brammer, Robert Lee Brammer and Daniel Ray Brammer.

Judy is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph Waddle; and her brothers, Larry (Terri) Brammer, Tim Brammer and Jamie Brammer. She leaves behind two loving daughters, Tara (John) Hammonds and Tracey (Brady) Brown; and a chosen daughter, Alicia (Barney) Dennison.

She is also survived by two sons, Scott (Michelle) Waddle and Matt (Missy) Waddle; as well as a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Webb.

Judy was a proud grandmother to Katelyn (Isaiah) Gunther, Johnna (Matt) Sparks, Austin Hammonds, Luke Ferguson, Clay Ferguson, Brittany Hammonds, Courtney Hammonds, Cameron Hammonds, Kailey Jenks, Beth Ann Brown, Zane Brown, Josh Waddle, and Cody Waddle.

She delighted in her role as a great-grandmother to Ayden Sparks and was joyfully awaiting the arrival of her next great-grandson, Emmitt Jax Gunther.

She is fondly remembered by her special family friends, Ron and Lilly Sanders; and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, and many others whose lives were touched by her love, humor, and kindness.

Judy lived her life with warmth, joy, and an open heart. She cherished time spent by the pool, sipping wine, and sharing laughter and stories with those she loved.

Her vibrant spirit lit up every room, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered-always.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Judy’s nephew, Shawn Brammer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. until the time of service.