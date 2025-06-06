FOCUS: Community comes alive
Published 1:32 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
1/10
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Ironton Fighting Tigers state championship team greet the crowd. (Sandra Peck | The Ironton Tribune)
2/10
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Marine Corps League ride in the parade. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
3/10
Swipe or click to see more
The South Point High School Band of Gold reaches the final part of the route of the 157th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
4/10
Swipe or click to see more
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II, right, and council member Jacob Hock throw out candy during the 157th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
5/10
Swipe or click to see more
A member of the Girl Scouts throws out candy during the parade. (Jason Bryant | For The Ironton Tribune)
6/10
Swipe or click to see more
Lawrence County Common Pleas judge Andy Ballard walks int he parade (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
7/10
Swipe or click to see more
The Rock Hill High School cheerleaders perform on Third Street. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
8/10
Swipe or click to see more
State Rep. Jason Stephens, the former Ohio speaker of the House, walks down Third Street during the parade on May 26. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
9/10
Swipe or click to see more
A boy watches from a wagon. (Sandra Peck | The Ironton Tribune)
10/10
Swipe or click to see more
Airborne reenactors, of 502 PIR Baker Co. World War II walk in the 157th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 26. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
Scenes from the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.
Previous galleries are here and here.