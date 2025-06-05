EDITORIAL: Bright news for the area Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The area got a very pleasant surprise on Monday morning, with the announcement that Azure Standard plans to develop a new distribution and greenhouse facility in South Point.

The facility for the company, a health food distributor, is to be located at Spec 13 in The Point industrial park and is expected to bring 150 jobs to the region.

The $9.3 million investment by the growing company is quite a coup for the county, and getting to this point is the result of years of work and planning by the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.

Led by Dr. Bill Dingus, LEDC has made it a mission to bring sustainable jobs to the Tri-State, whether it is through The Point or their other locations.

This is a much-needed alternative to an economy in the surrounding states that sometimes feels as if it offers little outside of service industry jobs.

The developments from these jobs can have a snowball effect, raising the standard of living for those who work there and supporting other industries.

It is not an overnight process, but the hope is that such growth will lure more development to the county and Tri-State and lead the way to an economic revitalization.

We commend LEDC for attracting Azure to the region and we welcome the company and look forward to learning more about what they have to offer.