DeWine announces Ohio sales tax holiday in August Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging Ohioans to take advantage of this year’s Sales Tax Holiday, which is designed to provide meaningful savings for families across the state.

The 2025 Sales Tax Holiday will run for two full weeks, beginning at midnight on Friday, Aug. 1, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

In 2024, DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the Sales Tax Holiday to include more items and run for a longer period. Instead of the usual three days, it lasted ten days and was expanded to include a wide range of items up to $500, rather than limited to school supplies.

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” said DeWine.

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday is a practical way we can help working families keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” said Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Matt Huffman. “Whether it’s back-to-school shopping or everyday essentials, this is an opportunity for Ohioans to get more value for their money.”

“The hardworking taxpayers deserve this well-earned break,” said Senate President Rob McColley. “It is the people’s money first, and they know how best to spend it. I strongly support any opportunity to boost the ability of Ohioans to provide for their families.”

During the holiday, shoppers will be able to make qualifying purchases both in-store and online without paying state sales tax. The tax exemption does not apply to services or to purchases motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.

For full details, including eligible items and frequently asked questions, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday page. You can also contact the Department by email or by calling 1-888-405-4039.