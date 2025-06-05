Bobcats can’t dig out of early hole in loss to Green Wave Published 2:42 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

By JIM WALKER

ATHENS — It was even close to matching the national debt, but the Green Bobcats found themselves in a run deficit crisis.

Green fell behind by six runs early and ended up losing 7-1 to the Newark Catholic Green Wave on Wednesday in the Division 7 regional semifinals.

“When you have such a deficit, you can’t play small ball and just give away outs, and then you’re left trying to create plays in the gaps,” said Green head coach Dave Shoupe.

“I think we left seven guys on base and got caught looking too many times, which is not typical of our guys. But again, the second inning hunted us. You can’t do that against really good teams.”

Green (18-6) went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning when Gabe Blevins walked with one out, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and — after Landon Kimbler walked — scored when Jon Knapp grounded out to second base.

But Newark Catholic came right back in the top of the second inning to take the lead for good at 4-1.

Malone Hutchinson started the inning with a base hit, Owen Przymierski walked, and Howell Gillespie reached on an error to score Hutchinson.

Max Moore singled for a run, Chris Garber was hit by pitch, a passed ball scored a run and Jaxon Holman hit into a fielder’s choice for the final run.

The Green Wave (20-9) tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning to build a 7-1 lead.

With one out, Moore and Garber were each hit by a pitch. Holman hit a ball to the third base side that went for a hit but the ball struck the baserunner for the second out.

Mikey Hess singled in a run and Alex Nagel capped the rally with a two-run single.

Knapp started and went the first six innings allowing six hits, 5 earned runs with nine strikeouts and four walks. Kase McIntyre finished and pitched a scoreless seventh and did not allow a baserunner.

“Jon pitched really well. We just didn’t get it done offensively,” said Shoupe.

The Bobcats coach praised seniors Quincy Merrill, Landon Kimbler, and Blake Smith for their play and their leadership.

“It was a great season. I’m really proud of the guys. We’ll come back and regroup and hopefully learn from our mistakes,” said Shoupe.

“I think (the seniors’) freshman year we won six games and now look where we’re at. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’ve helped create a great culture at Green and hopefully we can continue thanks to those guys.”

Kimbler was 2-3 for the Bobcats, Knapp 1-4 with an RBI, Brennan Renison 1-1, and Riddick Jenkins and McIntyre both went 1-3.

Miller Hutchinson got the complete game win as he gave up six hits, one earned run with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Nagel was 1-3 with 2 RBI, Holman 1-2 with an RBI, and Moore 1-1 with an RBI to pace the Falcons’ offense. Hess was 1-4 with an RBI, Miller Hutchinson 1-4 and Malone Hutchinson 1-3.

Newark Catholic plays South Webster at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the regional championship game.

NewCath 040 300 0 = 7 6 0

Green 100 000 0 = 1 6 1

Miller Hutchinson and Malone Hutchinson, Trey Spurrier (5). Jon Knapp, Kase McIntyre (7) and Gabe Blevins. W–Hutchinson (IP-7-0, H-6, R-1, ER-1, K-11, BB-4). L–Knapp (IP-6-0, H-6, R-7, ER-5, K-9, BB-4). McIntyre (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). Hitting–Newark Catholic: Mikey Hess 1-4 RBI, Alex Nagel 1-3 2-RBI, Miller Hutchinson 1-4, Malone Hutchinson 1-3, Max Moore 1-1 RBI, Jaxon Holman 1-2 RBI; Green: Landon Kimbler 2-3, Jon Knapp 1-4 RBI, Riddick Jenkins 1-3, Brennan Renison 1-1, Kase McIntyre 1-3.